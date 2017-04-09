Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Dies After Las Vegas Police Car Crash Near Casino

April 9, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Sam's Town, woman hit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after being struck by a Las Vegas police car while walking near a casino.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Sam’s Town hotel-casino in the southeastern part of the city.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed the death but isn’t yet releasing her identity.

Police haven’t released information about the crash involving their marked squad car.

It was the second fatal crash in the area at the time.

Police say in the other, separate crash, a woman in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a Dodge Durango SUV.

The driver stayed on scene.

The second victim also hasn’t been identified.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Gary James Minter says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Sorry both people died, and condolences to their families. Guess it won’t do any good to call 1-800-INJURED unless their families want to sue for loss of companionship. I agree that many pedestrians here in Sin City are burned-out druggies, (mainly meth freaks, but also crack, sherm and heroin, mainly drunks)…but PEDESTRIANS HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY and many of the drivers in Las Vegas are very careless, speed, and don’t seem to care at all about running someone over. Many of these drivers have no business behind the wheel, and lots of them don’t even have driver’s licenses and are driving under the influence. Jaywalking does NOT KILL PEOPLE, careless drivers kill people. Quit hassling the jaywalkers and start impounding cars of lousy drivers and do random traffic stops to get the bad drivers OFF THE ROAD PERMANENTLY.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Mike Gieser says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Why is this news?!?! Dead bodies in Vegas stay in Vegas!!

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia