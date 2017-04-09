Woman Dies After Las Vegas Police Car Crash Near Casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after being struck by a Las Vegas police car while walking near a casino.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Sam’s Town hotel-casino in the southeastern part of the city.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed the death but isn’t yet releasing her identity.
Police haven’t released information about the crash involving their marked squad car.
It was the second fatal crash in the area at the time.
Police say in the other, separate crash, a woman in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a Dodge Durango SUV.
The driver stayed on scene.
The second victim also hasn’t been identified.
One Comment
Sorry both people died, and condolences to their families. Guess it won’t do any good to call 1-800-INJURED unless their families want to sue for loss of companionship. I agree that many pedestrians here in Sin City are burned-out druggies, (mainly meth freaks, but also crack, sherm and heroin, mainly drunks)…but PEDESTRIANS HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY and many of the drivers in Las Vegas are very careless, speed, and don’t seem to care at all about running someone over. Many of these drivers have no business behind the wheel, and lots of them don’t even have driver’s licenses and are driving under the influence. Jaywalking does NOT KILL PEOPLE, careless drivers kill people. Quit hassling the jaywalkers and start impounding cars of lousy drivers and do random traffic stops to get the bad drivers OFF THE ROAD PERMANENTLY.
Why is this news?!?! Dead bodies in Vegas stay in Vegas!!