Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bishop Gorman Suspends Coach Over Domestic Battery Arrest

April 8, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Bishop Gorman, coach suspended, domestic battery, high school football, Kenny Sanchez, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coach of the nation’s top high school football program has been suspended from the Las Vegas team, following an arrest and allegations of domestic battery.

Bishop Gorman High School announced Friday that it had suspended Kenneth “Kenny” Sanchez pending the outcome of a review of the situation.

Sanchez was arrested Tuesday and is accused of domestic violence against a woman on Dec. 25.

The criminal complaint says the woman told police that Sanchez was at her home when he approached her from behind and punched her.

Sanchez hasn’t commented since the allegations surfaced this week, but his attorney has said there’s no truth to the accusations.

The school says it’s taking the matter seriously but declined to discuss the personnel matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia