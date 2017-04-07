Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Severe Weather Expected Across Nevada

April 7, 2017 10:14 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — April showers are expected in this early spring storm striking across parts of Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories in both the Las Vegas and Reno metro areas for Friday.

Wind gusts projected to be as high as 45 miles per hour in the south have forced a downtown Las Vegas festival to delay its monthly event until next week.

Snow and rain in the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas are also causing power outages and school delays.

And in addition to wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour, northern Nevada is also under a flood watch through Saturday morning.

The meteorologists say this storm won’t be as strong as the ones in January and February but that this is significant precipitation for April.

