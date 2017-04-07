Metro Police Sponsor Easter Events For Area Kids

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They’re hear to protect and serve. The fine men and women we call officers with Metro Police.
During a couple of weekends in April, Metro will be sponsoring events for area children.
Eggs will roll at Easter events sponsored by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Area Commands and its community partners.
Saturday, April 8: Southeast Area Command Eggstravaganza
–The annual egg hunt will take place at Whitney Park located at 5712 Missouri Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by Commissioner Mary Beth Scow and the S.T.O.P. Coalition. There will be face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny, a bounce house, music and prizes.
Monday, April 10: Bolden Area Command Easter in the 106
–Bring your baskets on April 10 from noon to 2 p.m. to have some early Easter fun at Doolittle Community Field at 1950 J Street. The annual Easter egg hunt in the park is free to children of all ages. Kids will also get a chance to interact with officers who police their area and get their picture taken with the chocolate Easter Bunny.
Saturday, April 15: Northeast Eggstravaganza
–Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 15: Northeast Easter Event
–Cora Coleman Senior Center at 8:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend all these events.