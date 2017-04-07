Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Sought in Vegas-Area Crimes Arrested at Mexico Border

April 7, 2017 3:41 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities say a 42-year-old man who had been sought on arson and attempted murder charges in the Las Vegas area was arrested trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico using a visa that wasn’t his.

U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement said Friday that Antonio Perez is a U.S. citizen, but was stopped for questioning Wednesday when an officer at a border entry in the San Diego area noticed inconsistencies in the photo on the visa.

Officials said fingerprint records showed Perez was sought on warrants in a 2015 attempted murder and domestic battery with a weapon case in Las Vegas and in an arson case in North Las Vegas.

Perez was being held at a San Diego jail pending his transfer in custody to southern Nevada.

