Man Arrested in Fatal West Las Vegas Apartment Complex Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police arrested a suspect in connection with the drive-by killing of a man standing outside a west Las Vegas apartment complex last month, according to authorities.
Gervonn McCurdy was taken into custody Friday on the 2500 block of Country Orchard Street, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
McCurdy is accused of shooting 46-year-old Bionne Sherfield of Las Vegas outside the apartment complex on the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on March 4. Sherfield was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
Investigators said a dark-colored SUV with large rims was seen speeding away from the area just after the fatal gunfire.
McCurdy, 24, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.