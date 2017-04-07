Former Court-Appointed Guardian Due in Court in Theft Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former court-appointed financial guardian in Las Vegas is due in state court to face felony charges alleging that she and two other people siphoned more than $550,000 out of accounts of people assigned to her business as wards of the court.
Records show that April Parks arrived Tuesday in custody in Las Vegas from Chester County, Pennsylvania, and is being held at the Clark County jail pending arraignment Monday on a massive 270-count criminal indictment filed March 8.
It alleges that more than 150 victims lost money to Parks, her employee Mark Simmons, and Parks’ friend, Gary Neil Taylor, through overbilling by her business, called A Private Professional Guardian.
They’re accused of racketeering, theft and exploitation of a vulnerable person.
They could face decades in prison if they’re convicted.
One Comment
It took long enough. When will they get the rest of the crooks and start listening to reports to Adult Protective about bad things being done to seniors and other vulnerable folk.?