County, Police Continue to Work to Deter Vegas Park Crime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada officials say with spring approaching, they will be more vigilant about crime at a Las Vegas park.
Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani said during a briefing Thursday that the creation of a coalition in 2016 has helped reduce crime at Wetlands Park by 50 percent. She says more work still needs to be done.
Previous crimes at Wetlands Park include shootings, unsanctioned parties, graffiti, vandalism and under-age drinking. Officials say these types of activity mostly occur after dark, on weekends and during school breaks.
The community has spent more than $240,000 in park cleanup in the past two years.
Two new park police positions were created for Wetlands Park. K9 and air patrol units have also increased their patrolling of the park.
Clark County officials added a 7-mile (11.26-kilometer) fence along park lands.