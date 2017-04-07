Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner: Death of Wisconsin Man at Lake Mead Was Drowning

April 7, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Lake Mead, Las Vegas news, man drowned, Sunset View Overlook, Thomas Olsen, Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 53-year-old tourist from Wisconsin drowned before his body was found last month near Lake Mead.

The Clark County coroner said Friday that investigators found no indication of foul play, but didn’t determine the exact circumstances of Thomas A. Olsen’s death.

Olsen was a restaurant owner from La Crosse, Wisconsin.

His body was found March 8, not far from a rental car that had been parked for several days at the Sunset View Overlook near the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Olsen had been reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

