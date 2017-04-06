Desert Tortoise ‘Mojave Max’ Emerges From Slumber

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Who knew people would get so excited over a turtle emerging from under a rock. There’s reason to feel some excitement since the turtle known as “Mojave Max,” is the desert version that spring is here.
Local officials say they see a sign of spring in southern Nevada with the emergence of a desert tortoise from a winter form of hibernation in an enclosure at a federal preserve outside Las Vegas.
Clark County conservation program spokeswoman Heather Green said Wednesday the tortoise dubbed Mojave Max was seen above-ground Tuesday near the visitor center at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
The debut was among the latest in the 18-year history of a contest that lets Las Vegas-area schoolchildren guess the time and date the local representative of the endangered species will emerge from its winter burrow.
The earliest was Feb. 14, 2005. The latest was April 17, 2012.
Officials like to compare Mojave Max in Nevada with the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania.
