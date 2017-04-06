Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Deal Will Keep SpeedVegas Open After Deadly Crash

April 6, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Las Vegas news, SpeedVegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist-oriented racetrack near Las Vegas will stay open after agreeing to settle a lawsuit questioning its safety in the wake of a fiery crash that killed a Canadian man driving a Lamborghini and his instructor.

Attorneys for SpeedVegas and a course employee told a judge Thursday that there was no longer a reason to hold a court hearing on whether to grant the worker’s request to order the track closed for a redesign.

The judge set an April 19 hearing to finalize the agreement. Lawyers for both sides say the deal is confidential and won’t be made public.

Employee Francisco Durban had sued last month, saying he faced firing for refusing to sign a document attesting to the safety of the track.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia