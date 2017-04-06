Cops Seek 2 in Vegas Bar Fight, Gunfire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are searching for two suspects involved in a parking lot fight and gunfire outside a Las Vegas bar last month, according to authorities.
Calls to 911 brought officers to the bar on the 9800 block of West Flamingo Road around 4:30 a.m. on March 25, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Police found a man in the parking lot suffering from injuries following a brawl involving up to five people. Investigators determined the man was among three victims who got into a fight with at least two suspects, a fight that ended when one of the suspects pulled a handgun and fired at least one shot.
The bullet struck a parked vehicle and no one was hurt during the gunfire.
Witnesses said the fight was preceded by another parking lot altercation earlier between one of the victims and one of the suspects.
The injured victim was treated at University Medical Center and released.
Detectives identified the gunman spotted in surveillance camera images as an Hispanic man with multiple tattoos on both arms, last seen wearing a white hoodie and red shoes. Authorities were also seeking a second suspect, also described as an Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information about the incident was asked to call the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2639.