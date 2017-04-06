Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Boston Man Arrested in Vegas Strip Hotel Rape Case

April 6, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Delano Las Vegas Bathhouse Spa and Gym, Jared Deflurin, Las Vegas news, mandalay bay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are accusing a Boston man of trying to sexually assault a woman at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

The 33-year-old Jared Deflurin is in custody in charges including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. He was arrested Saturday outside the Mandalay Bay towers.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the woman told police a naked Deflurin put her in a chokehold, forced her to the ground and punched her after she entered the women’s restroom of the Delano Las Vegas Bathhouse Spa and Gym.

Deflurin’s arrest report shows people rushed into the restroom after hearing the woman scream. She was able to break free. Officers arrested Deflurin after a short pursuit.

The public defender’s office, which represents Deflurin, didn’t have the option to leave a message seeking comment after hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia