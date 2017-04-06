Bishop Gorman Football Coach Sanchez Arrested for Domestic Violence

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Bishop Gorman High head football coach Kenny Sanchez, who leads one of the nation’s most powerful high school football programs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence case last year, according to authorities.
Sanchez was arrested after failing to appear at a February court date surrounding a Christmas Day 2016 incident between Sanchez and an ex-girlfriend, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Sanchez, 37, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly hitting his former girlfriend Brooke Stewart. Sanchez and Stewart are the parents of a child, according to the criminal complaint filed against Sanchez.
Sanchez was released from jail on bail.
Sanchez took over as Bishop Gorman head coach in 2014 after his older brother Tony left to become the new head coach at UNLV. Over two seasons, Sanchez led the Gaels to a 30-0 record and back-to-back state championships, as well as honors as the best high school team in the nation. Sanchez was named the Max Preps 2016 National Football Coach of the Year recipient in 2016.