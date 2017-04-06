Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

21 Firefighter Recruits Graduate Thursday

April 6, 2017 12:35 PM
Fire, firefighters, Las Vegas, Las Vegas City Hall, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You can imagine there will be crying, hugging, some joy and some nerves Thursday, as nearly two dozen firefighter recruits will graduate.

The recruits completed 26 weeks of intensive training to become firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The graduation ceremony will take place at Las Vegas City Hall.

The new firefighters will be assigned to various city fire stations to help boost the number of firefighters in the city of Las Vegas.

They’re called “Class 2017-1,” and they started training on October 31, 2016. The recruits received training in various subjects pertaining to firefighting, emergency medical services and hazardous materials.

Upon graduation the new firefighters will be given their assignments to report to one of 20 city fire stations beginning duties next week.

