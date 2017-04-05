Unlicensed Raiders Fan Products Hitting Vegas Shelves

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Be careful with any “Las Vegas Raiders” merchandise you may see on the shelves of local stores. While the team is officially in the red zone to move to Sin City, the swag you see in stores is definitely not real.
While the Raiders haven’t yet moved to Las Vegas, some people are already trying to cash in with unlicensed black caps with the script “Las Vegas Raiders” already on shelves at a store inside Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Each cap cost about $30.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the team will remain known as the Oakland Raiders until it moves to the valley.
Until that happens, no official “Las Vegas Raiders” merchandise will be produced. However, fans are still likely to see a collection of counterfeit merchandise in local stores and online until the legal alternatives launch into production.