Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Report: Lynch Talking NFL “Un-Retirement” with Raiders

April 5, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Raiders, Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s possible Beast Mode could become a Las Vegas Strip addition one of these days.

Retired running back Marshawn Lynch told the Raiders he plans to “un-retire,” with the organization currently negotiating with the former Seahawk about a possible come back in the silver and black next season. The news was initially reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Lynch met Wednesday at the Raiders team facility in Alameda, Calif. with Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio and team officials.

A hometown product, Oakland would appear to be an ideal situation for Lynch’s return to the NFL after a year of retirement. However, several hurdles would still have to be cleared for one of the league’s most colorful stars to return to action.

The Seahawks still retain rights to the former Cal star following his five Pro Bowl seasons in Seattle before his retirement in 2015. The team would either have to release Lynch or work out a trade with Oakland for Lynch before the Super Bowl XLVIII champion could get back to the league.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia