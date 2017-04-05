Report: Lynch Talking NFL “Un-Retirement” with Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s possible Beast Mode could become a Las Vegas Strip addition one of these days.
Retired running back Marshawn Lynch told the Raiders he plans to “un-retire,” with the organization currently negotiating with the former Seahawk about a possible come back in the silver and black next season. The news was initially reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Lynch met Wednesday at the Raiders team facility in Alameda, Calif. with Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio and team officials.
A hometown product, Oakland would appear to be an ideal situation for Lynch’s return to the NFL after a year of retirement. However, several hurdles would still have to be cleared for one of the league’s most colorful stars to return to action.
The Seahawks still retain rights to the former Cal star following his five Pro Bowl seasons in Seattle before his retirement in 2015. The team would either have to release Lynch or work out a trade with Oakland for Lynch before the Super Bowl XLVIII champion could get back to the league.