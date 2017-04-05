Nevada Mulls Using $25 Million From VW to Fix, Swap Old Cars

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are deliberating how the state should spend millions of dollars Volkswagen will pay after programming diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests.
Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Administrator Greg Lovato expects Nevada to reap nearly $25 million from two settlements stemming from the scandal.
Most of that must be geared toward environmental clean-up.
Assembly Bill 416 would allow Nevada drivers and local government agencies to apply for the funds to use on newer engines or ecological alternatives.
Lovato’s agency would distribute the money with preference for vehicles manufactured before 2006, in excess of 200,000 miles, used for small businesses or driven primarily in Nevada by the current owner.
Several lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing expressed interest in using the funds to fix up or replace school buses, street cleaners and other public vehicles that pollute.