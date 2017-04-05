Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Killed in Parking Lot Shooting After Alleged Fight

April 5, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: East Twain Avenue, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were looking for a killer after he gunned down a man in a Las Vegas parking lot Tuesday night, just hours after the two were allegedly involved in a fight near the murder scene, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of East Twain Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.

Investigators believe the victim and the shooting suspect may have been involved in a physical altercation near the scene of the shooting that morning. The suspect is believed to have returned on a bicycle to shot the victim.

Police were searching a suspect described as an Hispanic man 18 to 22 years old with a thin build, wearing a blue jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans, a black ball cap, sunglasses and a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with any information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia