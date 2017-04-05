Man Killed in Parking Lot Shooting After Alleged Fight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were looking for a killer after he gunned down a man in a Las Vegas parking lot Tuesday night, just hours after the two were allegedly involved in a fight near the murder scene, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 600 block of East Twain Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Investigators believe the victim and the shooting suspect may have been involved in a physical altercation near the scene of the shooting that morning. The suspect is believed to have returned on a bicycle to shot the victim.
Police were searching a suspect described as an Hispanic man 18 to 22 years old with a thin build, wearing a blue jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans, a black ball cap, sunglasses and a bandana covering his face.
Anyone with any information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.