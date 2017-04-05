Lane Restrictions On U.S. 95 Begin Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Area drivers should get ready to be squeezed again. This time though, it’s not Project Neon work serving as the culprit.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce northbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single lane between Craig Road and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas from 9 p.m., April 9, until 5 a.m., April 14. Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be squeezed down to a single lane between Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway during the same time period.
These temporary lane restrictions are necessary for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95. This construction work is part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, scheduled to finish this summer.
NDOT said it works hard to keep the public informed about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.
For the latest state highway conditions, you can always visit nvroads.com or call 511.