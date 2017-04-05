Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Inmate Serving 8 Consecutive Sentences Dies in Nevada Prison

April 5, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: inmate dies, Las Vegas news, Nevada news, Ralph Jackson, Southern Desert Correction Center

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prison officials say an inmate held at a correctional facility north of Las Vegas has died.

Nevada Department of Corrections said that 65-year-old Ralph Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday at the Southern Desert Correction Center located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas. Department officials say attempts to revive Jackson were unsuccessful.

Officials say Jackson was serving eight consecutive 10- to 25-year sentences for sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Jackson’s cause of death. Jackson’s next of kin has been notified.

