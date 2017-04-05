Inmate Serving 8 Consecutive Sentences Dies in Nevada Prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prison officials say an inmate held at a correctional facility north of Las Vegas has died.
Nevada Department of Corrections said that 65-year-old Ralph Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday at the Southern Desert Correction Center located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas. Department officials say attempts to revive Jackson were unsuccessful.
Officials say Jackson was serving eight consecutive 10- to 25-year sentences for sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Jackson’s cause of death. Jackson’s next of kin has been notified.