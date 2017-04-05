Henderson Mother Faces Murder Charges in Death of Son, 2

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson mother with a history of child abuse complaints now faces a murder charge after her young son died from brain injuries last month, according to authorities.
Jazmin Ramirez was arrested Tuesday in connection with the March 13 death of her two-year-old boy, a Henderson police statement reported.
Investigators said Ramirez, 29, called 911 March 10 to report the child wasn’t breathing. The boy was ultimately taken to Sunrise Hospital, where doctors determined the child had suffered severe brain injuries. The child died three days later.
Ramirez told police the boy had suffered the injuries after fall from his bed earlier in the day.
Henderson Police officials said the incident followed four prior Child Protective Services complaints filed against Ramirez from 2008 to 2010 in connection with another of Ramirez’s children, a nine-year-old boy. Two of those cases later substantiated that Ramirez was negligent in caring for the child.
Ramirez was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder.
The death is the second homicide investigated by Henderson police in 2017.