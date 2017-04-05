Gunman Holds Up Woman in Vegas Bank Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities are searching for an armed gunman caught in surveillance images robbing a woman as she sat in her car outside a Las Vegas bank branch Tuesday morning, according to police.
The robbery happened on the 1900 block of Village Center Circle just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
As the victim sat in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, images show the robber approaching her car, pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her and demanding cash. After the woman told him she didn’t have any money, the suspect demanded her purse. The victim handed over the purse, carrying some cash, her credit cards, identification and her cellular phone.
The suspect took the purse and jumped into the passenger seat of a nearby parked car and spend away with the unidentified driver.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin white man, possibly in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
The getaway vehicle is a small, dark, older-model sedan with an “03” sticker on the windshield.
Anyone with any information about the crime, the vehicle or the suspects was asked to call the Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.