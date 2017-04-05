Fiore, Ross Head to Runoff Vote in Las Vegas Council Race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two southern Nevada mayors have won re-election but a former state assemblywoman seeking a Las Vegas city council spot is headed to a runoff in June against the wife of the seat’s incumbent.

Ex-state Assemblywoman Michele Fiore and Kelli Ross were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary and will now face off in the next election for an open Las Vegas city council seat.

The outspoken conservative and gun-rights defender and Ross are heading for the June 13 general election ballot for the Ward 6 seat in the northwest part of Las Vegas. Ross is the wife of the Las Vegas seat’s incumbent, Steve Ross, who is term-limited.

Both women were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s municipal primary election, knocking out the eight other contenders on the ballot who all fell far behind.

Unofficial results from Clark County elections officials show Fiore took 46 percent and Ross about 31 percent of the votes. Neither secured enough votes to win the seat outright.

Fiore left her seat in the Assembly last year after a failed bid for a Republican congressional nomination.

Two mayor races also appear to have winners, as both had candidates hit above the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.

Incumbent Mayor John Lee got 80 percent of the votes in North Las Vegas for a second term.

Henderson City Councilwoman Debra March got 55 percent of the votes. She is expected to replace Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen, who also could not run again because of term limits.

Clark County election officials reported nearly 56,000 voters cast ballots for the 2017 municipal primary election.

The majority of them, about 28,000 people, showed up through early voting.

Total turnout was at about 9.5 percent of registered voters.