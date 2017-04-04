Woman Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash East of Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 27-year-old California woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening, according to authorities.
The crash happened on Tropicana Avenue east of Deckow Lane just before 7:45 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said the victim was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz that failed to yield the right of way while turning left from eastbound Tropicana, crossing into the path of a Nissan Altima headed westbound.
The Mercedes was sent spinning before being hit again by another eastbound vehicle.
A front seat passenger in the Mercedes, identified as a 27-year-old woman from Moreno Valley, Calif., was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her name was not immediately released pending family notification.
THe driver of the Mercedes suffered only minor injuries and showed no signs of impairment. Three others involved in the crash were also treated for minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.