Las Vegas Among Nation’s Solar Leaders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It only makes sense if you live in the desert, that you have many days filled with plenty of sunshine. So it’s not surprising that new data released on Tuesday, that Las Vegas ranks among the nation’s leaders in solar power.

The analysis and data was released by Environment Nevada Research and Policy Center.

The report titled, “Shining Cities; How Smart Local Policies Are Expanding Solar Power in America,” ranks Las Vegas sixth per capita and tenth for total solar installed. That’s ahead of San Francisco, New Orleans and Sacramento, CA.

“The city of Las Vegas has long been a leader in sustainability, from promoting green buildings and recycling to the use of solar energy,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “In 2016 the city reached its goal of becoming 100 percent reliant on only renewable energy to power our government buildings, streetlights and facilities. The city will continue to build community to make life better today and for future generations,” she said.

The figures in the report reflect the recent growth of solar across the United States. The top 20 cities listed in the report have nearly as much solar today as the entire country had installed in 2010. In 2016, solar was the number one new source of energy installed in America.

“By using solar power in Las Vegas, we can reduce pollution and improve public health for everyday Nevadans,” said Bret Fanshaw with Environment Nevada Research and Policy Center. Fanshaw is also the report co-author.

“We applaud city leaders for embracing a big vision for solar, and we urge state leaders to support policies that help people in Nevada access solar power on their roofs,” Fanshaw said.

Cities can push solar forward in a number of ways, according to the report. Among the recommendations, cities can set a goal for solar usage, help residents finance solar power and put solar on government buildings.

The report also shows that while Las Vegas is a solar leader, it currently only uses 8 percent of its solar potential.