Justices Hear First Case In New Vegas Building

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a brand spanking new building on the corner of Clark and Fourth streets in downtown Las Vegas.
The Nevada Supreme Court heard its first case in a brand new downtown Las Vegas building. Arguments were on Monday in the death penalty appeal of a man convicted of killing four people.
Attorneys for 37 year old Donte Johnson claim issues with the jury pool in his first trial violated his rights. Prosecutors said Johnson’s legal window for an appeal had passed. Johnson is now on death row for the 1998 murder of four men, who were bound with duct tape during a robbery at an east valley home. Each was shot in the head.
Last month a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new courthouse. It’s now home to the Nevada Supreme Court and state appeals court when they hear cases in Las Vegas.