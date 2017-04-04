FAA Approval May Be Needed For Raiders Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We’ve heard from Raider’s owner Mark Davis. We’ve heard from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. We’ve heard from Clark County Commissioners who are in favor of bringing the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. It’s a done deal, or is it?
The Federal Aviation Administration could have the final say on a new domed football stadium for the Oakland Raiders. Plans call for the nearly two-billion dollar venue to be built west of the Vegas Strip, not far from McCarran International Airport. The FAA would have to approve any stadium design that’s more than 200 feet above ground level and the Raiders would have to give the agency at least 45 days notice before construction begins.
The Raiders won approval from NFL team owners last week to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas. A groundbreaking for the new 65-thousand seat stadium could take place this December and it would be ready in time for the 2020 season.
Part of the venue’s cost would be covered through room tax revenue.