Ex-Assemblywoman Fiore Seeking Las Vegas City Council Seat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Municipal elections are underway in Las Vegas, where ex-state Assemblywoman Michele Fiore is among nine candidates vying for one of three city council seats up for grabs.
Voters also were casting ballots Tuesday for mayor in North Las Vegas and Henderson, two city council seats in North Las Vegas and one in Henderson.
Candidates who receive more than 50 percent of the vote will be declared winners. If a race doesn’t reach that threshold, the top two vote-getters advance to the June 13 general election.
Fiore is an outspoken conservative and gun rights defender who left her seat in the Assembly last year in a failed bid for a Republican congressional nomination.
She’s running in Ward 6, where incumbent Steve Ross is term-limited. His wife, Kelli Ross, and Clark County School Board member Chris Garvey also are running.