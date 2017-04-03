Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tar Heels Favored In Championship Game

April 3, 2017 1:35 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: American Gaming Association, Basketball, Final Four, Gonzaga, Las Vegas, NCAA, North Carolina

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a team who was in their first Final Four on Saturday, against a team that’s known for having Blue Chip athletes, and a program which consistently makes a deep run just about every year in the NCAA Tournament.

Las Vegas sports books have made North Carolina a two-point favorite to defeat Gonzaga in the title game Monday night. That line could go down as we approach tip off. The Tar Heels made it to the final two Saturday by defeating Oregon 77-to-76, while the Bulldogs edged out South Carolina 77-to-73.

The American Gaming Association, which represents the casino industry, predicts 10-point-four billiion dollars will be wagered on March Madness this year.

In 2016, nine-point-two billion dollars were bet on NCAA games. The AGA calls the current federal ban on sports betting an “utter failure,” by depriving states of vital tax revenues.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia