Tar Heels Favored In Championship Game

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a team who was in their first Final Four on Saturday, against a team that’s known for having Blue Chip athletes, and a program which consistently makes a deep run just about every year in the NCAA Tournament.
Las Vegas sports books have made North Carolina a two-point favorite to defeat Gonzaga in the title game Monday night. That line could go down as we approach tip off. The Tar Heels made it to the final two Saturday by defeating Oregon 77-to-76, while the Bulldogs edged out South Carolina 77-to-73.
The American Gaming Association, which represents the casino industry, predicts 10-point-four billiion dollars will be wagered on March Madness this year.
In 2016, nine-point-two billion dollars were bet on NCAA games. The AGA calls the current federal ban on sports betting an “utter failure,” by depriving states of vital tax revenues.