Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Marijuana Firms Shut Out From Services

April 3, 2017 1:42 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Las Vegas, marijuana, Nevada, Review-Journal, Tim Condor

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s legal to “puff, puff, pass” in Nevada when it comes to smoking marijuana. Just don’t tell banks that.

Firms that deal in Nevada’s legal marijuana industry could find themselves shut out from banking services. Federal law prevents banks and credit unions from setting up accounts for pot-based businesses.

That means customers can’t use credit or debit cards, and businesses have to pay license fees and taxes with cash. Some companies are confident the problems can be overcome.

Tim Conder, with a company called Blackbird, which provides medical marijuana delivery services, tells the “Review-Journal” he’s confident new banking solution will come along.

Condor believes one could involved the use of digital currenty. He also said he hopes marijuana friendly credit card processors will move into the Silver State.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia