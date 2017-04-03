Henderson Police Target Distracted Drivers

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Don’t speed, talk or text on your cell phone or eat, especially while if you’re driving through Henderson during the next couple of weeks. That’s because Henderson Police, along with other officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, have started a two week traffic enforcement campaign, targeting distracted drivers.
As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together in an effort to make roads safer by enforcing distracted driving laws such as talking on cell phones, running red lights and speeding. The enhanced enforcement of distracted driving laws started on April 1 and runs through April 15.
“Distracted driving can have devastating consequences on our roadways,” said Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers. “As motorists are presented with newer technology that can divert their attention while driving, we must all pledge to put the devices down and pay attention to the road. You life and the lives of other may depend on it,” said Chief Moers.
While using a cell phone may be the most commonly thought of form of distracted driving, many other activities can cause drivers to lose focus and lead to a crash. These include things like eating, talking to passengers, changing radio stations and adjusting climate controls.
In 2015, 15 people were killed in Nevada car crashes involving distracted drivers.