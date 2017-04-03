Coroner Names Infant Killed in Las Vegas Suburb Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a 25-day-old baby who was killed by gunshots fired into a car with his father in the front seat at an apartment complex in a Las Vegas suburb.
The Clark County coroner on Monday identified the infant as Marcus Cleveland Thomas Jr. and said the shooting late Saturday in North Las Vegas was a homicide.
The boy’s 22-year-old father was wounded and his 19-year-old mother and two other children, 4 and 2, escaped injury in the four-door Chrysler that was riddled with bullets.
The father was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police have not determined a motive but believe the shooting was not random or sparked by road rage.