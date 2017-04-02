Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Southbound I-15 in Southern California Closed Until Monday

April 2, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: highway closed, interstate 15, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Motorists driving home to Southern California from Las Vegas could face long delays during a 55-hour closure of southbound Interstate 15.

Caltrans shut the highway Friday night as crews work on a drainage project near the intersection with Interstate 215 in San Bernardino County. The key route between California and Nevada won’t reopen until 4 a.m. Monday.

The agency is urging drivers to steer clear of the area, especially on Sunday afternoon when travelers typically head back from Vegas.

