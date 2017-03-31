Winds Decrease, Crews Resorting Power in Vegas Area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Workers are removing downed trees and restoring electricity after a spring storm whipped winds to more than 70 mph (113 kph), overturned tractor-trailer trucks and dropped power lines onto vehicles near the Las Vegas Strip.
Officials reported no serious injuries after the Thursday storm knocked out power to some 40,000 NV Energy customers in southern Nevada, and several thousand more in scattered areas across the northern part of the state.
The National Weather Service said Friday that windy weather will continue into Saturday in much of southern Nevada, California’s San Bernardino County and northwest Arizona.
Gusts could again reach 50 mph (80 kph) in the deserts, and 65 mph (105 kph) in the mountains.
NV Energy says about 6,000 customers remain without electricity, mostly in Las Vegas.