Police: Officer Shoots Armed Suspect Outside Vegas Business

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say an officer responding to a report of a disturbance in a business shot and wounded a man who refused to put down a handgun when police found him outside.
Officer Larry Hadfield said the wounded man was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unspecified injuries after the shooting a little after 1 p.m. Friday at a commercial building on the 1400 block of North Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive, a few miles west of downtown.
The officer spotted the suspect lying on the ground on the 4800 block of Westmoreland Drive. When the officer confronted that man, investigators said the man produced the weapon and pointed it at the officer. The officer then fired, hitting the man twice.
Hadfield says no officers were reported to have been injured.