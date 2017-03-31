MLK Boulevard Closed Through July

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. However, the street that bears his name might soon be a traffic nightmare for commuters. More Project Neon work will begin next Monday and drivers can expect to see cone zones along the roadway through July.
The southern portion of Martin Luther King Boulevard between Fire Station 10 (near the entrance to I-15 south) to Oakey Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 3, said the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).
The closure, which will extend through July, is needed to install drainage boxes beneath MLK for Project Neon. The drainage system will ultimately be moved to the new configuration of the roadway, which will be west of the existing MLK alignment.
Access from MLK to the on-ramp to Interstate 15 south will remain open to traffic. Access to the fire station will also remain available.
Then on Tuesday, April 4, NDOT will reduce Oakey Boulevard to one lane in each direction from I-15 to Westwood Drive to allow crews to work on the drainage system connection. This lane reduction will also last through July.
NDOT recommends using Wall Street and Western Avenue as your alternates to access Oakey.
Also remember, fines double if you’re caught speeding through any construction areas.