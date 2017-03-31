Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Considering Long Term Trash Agreement

March 31, 2017 1:13 PM
Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Republic Services, Trash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – City Council members in Las Vegas will have to consider a new long-term agreement with a waste removal company, but some are calling the move garbage and want more competition when it comes to trash services.

Las Vegas could soon extend its waste removal contract with Republic Services. The city council will consider a new franchise agreement next week, that would run through June 2033. It also calls for a single-stream recycling program for the city.

Critics have urged Vegas officials to allow other firms to bid on the contract.

A state bill is now being considered to encourage competition in the waste hauling industry. At least two state senators have asked Mayor Carolyn Goodman to delay Wednesday’s vote on the Republic extension, until important policy questions can be answered in the Legislature.

 

