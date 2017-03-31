Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Sex Ed

March 31, 2017 8:23 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, sex ed, Teachers, teen sex

Heidi discusses the new sex education curriculum proposed by the Nevada Legislature that will be taught to students without parental approval. Parents would need to opt out their children from these classes…otherwise, students will be taught the curriculum without parental notification.

During the discussion, Heidi received a call from a local middle school teacher with valuable insight on how some area teachers approach sex education and what Las Vegas students are currently being taught and told. Check out the audio below.

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia