Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Free Self-Parking Ends at Some Caesars Vegas Properties

March 31, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, mgm resorts international, paid parking, Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — The era of free parking at Caesars Entertainment properties is officially over for some and coming to an end for many more over the next several days.

Caesars Palace will begin charging customers on Monday. Patrons of the Linq Hotel began paying to self-park last week, while Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s will begin charging customers Thursday.

Drivers with a Nevada driver’s license will be exempt from self-parking fees at all properties by scanning the license barcode at the lot’s entry. Parking will also remain free for any visitors for the first hour.

The per-day fees at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s range from $7 to $10 for self-parking and $13 to $18 for valet parking. Self-parking and valet options will remain free for members of the company’s Total Rewards loyalty club with Platinum, Diamond and Seven Stars cards.

As for Caesar’s other Las Vegas properties, parking fees will eventually begin at The Cromwell, Harrah’s Las Vegas and the Flamingo, although no dates have been set for that policy to begin. The off-Strip Rio will remain a free parking location.

Caesars, who announced their initial paid parking plans back in November, are the third major Las Vegas gaming giant to start charging for parking at Strip properties. MGM Resorts International’s properties lead the charge back in June, while Wynn Resorts properties began charging for valet parking in December.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia