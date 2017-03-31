Free Self-Parking Ends at Some Caesars Vegas Properties

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — The era of free parking at Caesars Entertainment properties is officially over for some and coming to an end for many more over the next several days.
Caesars Palace will begin charging customers on Monday. Patrons of the Linq Hotel began paying to self-park last week, while Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s will begin charging customers Thursday.
Drivers with a Nevada driver’s license will be exempt from self-parking fees at all properties by scanning the license barcode at the lot’s entry. Parking will also remain free for any visitors for the first hour.
The per-day fees at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s range from $7 to $10 for self-parking and $13 to $18 for valet parking. Self-parking and valet options will remain free for members of the company’s Total Rewards loyalty club with Platinum, Diamond and Seven Stars cards.
As for Caesar’s other Las Vegas properties, parking fees will eventually begin at The Cromwell, Harrah’s Las Vegas and the Flamingo, although no dates have been set for that policy to begin. The off-Strip Rio will remain a free parking location.
Caesars, who announced their initial paid parking plans back in November, are the third major Las Vegas gaming giant to start charging for parking at Strip properties. MGM Resorts International’s properties lead the charge back in June, while Wynn Resorts properties began charging for valet parking in December.