Nevada Lawmakers Tackle the Capital Punishment Question

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – It’s been a controversial subject for decades in the United States — should capital punishment be the law of the land against those who are convicted of the most egregious crimes?
Supporters and opponents of capital punishment made their views known in Carson City this week.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday on a bill to abolish Nevada’s death penalty and commute the sentences of 82-death row inmates. The bill if passed would spare death row inmates and instead give them life in prison without parole.
Prosecutors and families of murder victims argued for keeping capital punishment as an option, but opponents say it costs too much to house a prison. No action was taken on the bill.
Nevada has not executed an inmate since 2006 and the state has been unable to find vendors willing to supply the drug cocktail needed for legal injections.