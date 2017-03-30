High Winds Cut Power, Blow Over Trucks, Delay Airline Flights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — High winds were being blamed for multiple scattered power outages affecting almost 40,000 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area.

Officials with the state’s dominant electric provider didn’t immediately respond to messages.

The company website about 4:15 p.m. blamed windy weather and tallied outages including one with more than 37,000 customers in Las Vegas.

Some scattered outages also were reported across northern Nevada.

It says crews were working to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible, and people should stay away from downed power lines.

Meanwhile, authorities were advising motorists to stay off highways in the Las Vegas area due to poor visibility and high winds.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailer rollover crashes were reported about 3 p.m. due to the wind, including one blocking Interstate 15 near the St. Rose Parkway overpass just south of Las Vegas and one on the overpass itself.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said both trucks were traveling empty, and neither driver was reported to be seriously hurt.

He said another big rig rollover was reported on U.S. 95 in the Nye County community of Pahrump.

Buratczuk said visibility was poor and loose debris, temporary signs and traffic control barrels were blowing across traffic lanes on freeways throughout the Las Vegas area.

The National Weather Service issued an emergency alert warning of damaging winds and blowing dust until about 7 p.m.

The high winds and poor visibility also caused flight delays at McCarran International Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a hold about 1 p.m. on departures of commercial flights from other airports to Las Vegas.

The hold was lifted less than an hour later, but the FAA reports that some arriving flights were delayed more than 90 minutes and some departing flights were delayed up to 30 minutes.

Records show that American Airlines flight 2470 from Chicago and AeroMexico flight 484 from Juarez, Mexico, were diverted briefly to Los Angeles International Airport.

The National Weather Service said winds were blowing at more than 30 mph with gusts to 48 mph up to 60 mph during the afternoon.

Crews said airport delays are expected through the evening and into Friday.

She said passengers should check with their airlines for flight updates and alerts.