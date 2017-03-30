Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Three UNLV Players Leaving the Program

March 30, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Jalen Poyser, Marvin Menzies, Tony Baxter, UNLV, Zion Morgan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three UNLV players say they are leaving the program after one season under coach Marvin Menzies.

The school announced Wednesday that Tony Baxter Jr., Zion Morgan and Jalen Poyser will not return next season.

Poyser played for previous coach Dave Rice and stuck around after the hiring of Menzies last year. The sophomore guard averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 assists in 31 games last season, including 21 starts.

Baxter, a freshman guard, played in 32 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Morgan, a freshman guard, averaged 2.8 points in 27 games.

The departures leave Menzies with six open scholarships for next year. Four players have already committed to the class of 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia