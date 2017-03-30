Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Prospective Pot Sellers: State License Rules Unfair

March 30, 2017 12:22 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In Nevada, it’s legal to use medicinal marijuana and recreational marijuana. However, some potential pot sellers are still complaining that certain rules are unfair.

A number of firms hoping to sell recreational marijuana in Nevada claim rules for temporary licenses are not handling all . The Department of Taxation has proposed a May 31st deadline to apply for a temporary license.

Firms or companies must be medical marijuana operators in good standing with the state.

During a public workshop on Wednesday, several companies argued the deadline would result in months of missed recreational pot sales.

The taxation department is expected to present its temporary regulations to the state Tax Commission by May 8th. If adopted, recreational marijuana sales could begin as early as July 1st.

 

 

