Nevada Man Serving Child Sex Term Wins Bid for New Lawyer

March 30, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: child sex, Clark County District Court, Guillermo Renteria-Novoa, Las Vegas news, Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man serving 85 years to life in Nevada state prison after being found guilty of 36 felony offenses in a child sex case is getting another chance to have a lawyer appointed to handle his appeal.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday that state court judges in Las Vegas were too quick in 2015 to reject a request for a lawyer that Guillermo Renteria-Novoa filed on his own behalf from behind bars.

Renteria-Novoa is now 55. He wasn’t present when the decision was made in Clark County District Court.

Justices noted the length of Renteria-Novoa’s sentence and what they called his questionable English language proficiency.

They say Renteria-Novoa should get a chance have an attorney appointed to argue claims including that he was badly represented by his trial lawyer.

