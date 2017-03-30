Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

More Snow, Power Outages in Sierra, Northeast Nevada

March 30, 2017 2:50 PM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Snow flurries mixed with blowing cherry blossoms in Reno as another spring storm slowed traffic in the Sierra and left thousands of homes without power in northeast Nevada, where as much as a foot of snow was possible in the mountains.

The fast-moving cold front brought heavy rain, hail and snow to the Elko area on Thursday. The region remained under a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday with winds gusting in excess of 60 mph.

NV Energy reported more than 4,000 power outages at one point Thursday in north-central Nevada’s Humboldt County, with isolated outages elsewhere.

Chains or snow tires were required on most highways in the Sierra, although traffic was moving unrestricted on U.S. Interstate 80. A high wind advisory was in effect around Lake Tahoe until 8 p.m. Thursday.

