Cops: Man Shot, Killed After Northeast Valley Argument

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police in Las Vegas are investigating the 38th murder in 2017, a crime investigators believe may be the result of an argument that erupted into violence.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of Van Buren Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting outside of the home around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported. Arriving officers spotted an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound laying on the ground between two houses. Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.
The investigation by LVMPD’s Homicide Section indicated an argument was heard between the houses prior to the shooting. Two men and a woman were seen running from the area prior to officers arriving.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
-
You can also contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 702-385-5555.