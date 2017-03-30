AUDIO: Hear the Henderson Mayoral Town Hall Meeting

By Alan Stock
On Monday, March 27, Emerald Island Casino owner/operator Tim Brooks and I had the chance to sit down with 5 of the 7 declared candidates running for mayor of Henderson. Over 200 people packed the Henderson Convention Center.
Among the issues discussed: high density vs. low density housing, citizen security and whether there was a need for additional police officers, whether Henderson is in need of a property tax increase, and a delay in the legal sale of marijuana in the city.
Most of the discussion was respectful, although there were a few tense moments regarding charges of unethical behavior.
Listen and decide for yourself who you think would make the best mayor of Henderson, Nevada. Election Day is April 4.