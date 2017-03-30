Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

AUDIO: Hear the Henderson Mayoral Town Hall Meeting

March 30, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: alan stock, Emerald Island Casino, henderson mayor, kxnt.com, Tim Brooks

By Alan Stock

On Monday, March 27, Emerald Island Casino owner/operator Tim Brooks and I had the chance to sit down with 5 of the 7 declared candidates running for mayor of Henderson.  Over 200 people packed the Henderson Convention Center.

Among the issues discussed: high density vs. low density housing, citizen security and whether there was a need for additional police officers, whether Henderson is in need of a property tax increase, and a delay in the legal sale of marijuana in the city.

Most of the discussion was respectful, although there were a few tense moments regarding charges of unethical behavior.

Listen and decide for yourself who you think would make the best mayor of Henderson, Nevada.  Election Day is April 4.
