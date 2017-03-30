30,000 Burning Man Tickets Sell Out Fast During Main Sale

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

March 30, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: black rock desert, burning man festival, Nevada news

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tickets during the main sale for this year’s Burning Man festival have sold out, with 30,000 tickets gone in about a half-hour.

People rushing to get the $425 tickets Wednesday started seeing unavailable notices for both tickets and vehicle passes before 1:00 p.m.

The annual countercultural festival is attended by thousands in northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

This year’s event is scheduled from Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.

The San Francisco-based organizers of Burning Man say another 500 tickets for $1,200 each will be made available on April 5. A program offering tickets to people with low incomes will start April 17 and a final sale will take place Aug. 2.

