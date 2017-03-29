Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Property West Of Strip Favored For New Raiders Stadium

March 29, 2017 12:13 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Despite no stadium or even an exact location yet, no worries say some Clark County officials.

A 63-acre parcel of land west of the Strip appears to be the top spot for a new Las Vegas Raiders stadium, according to Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. Sisolak met with Raiders owner Mark Davis and team president Marc Badain Tuesday.

“Both men are committed to making the property on Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive work,” Sisolak told the Review-Journal.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman continues to push Cashman Center as the Raiders’ new home, citing its available parking and accessibility to downtown.

Last October, a state transportation report said that freeway upgrades around the proposed Russell Road site would cost about $900 million dollars. Some freeway projects already planned for Clark County may be delayed as a result.

Earlier this week, NFL team owners approved relocating the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

 

